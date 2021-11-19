Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN) by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,062,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,443 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Stride were worth $34,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new stake in Stride during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Stride during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Stride by 47.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Stride by 164.3% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Stride by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 85.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LRN opened at $36.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.15 and its 200-day moving average is $32.23. Stride, Inc. has a one year low of $20.39 and a one year high of $38.33.

Stride (NYSE:LRN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $400.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $356.03 million. Stride had a return on equity of 6.91% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LRN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup started coverage on Stride in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock.

Stride Profile

Stride, Inc is a technology-based educational company, which offers proprietary and third party curriculum, software systems and educational services. It also offers online curriculum and career services to middle and high school students, under the Destinations Career Academy brand name. The company was founded by Ronald J.

