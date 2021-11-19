Invesco Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 418,979 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 33,635 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Commvault Systems were worth $32,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 3.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 416,674 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,876,000 after acquiring an additional 14,315 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Commvault Systems in the first quarter worth $78,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in Commvault Systems by 457.8% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 44,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 36,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Shares of CVLT stock opened at $64.02 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.91 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.66 and a beta of 0.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.99.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVLT shares. William Blair cut Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Lake Street Capital cut Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.75.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

Featured Article: What is a support level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT).

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.