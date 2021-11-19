Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $17.55 Million Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD cut its holdings in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,010 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $17,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 437.3% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,276 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 5,108 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 5.1% during the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 4,136 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,424 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $21,545,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 141.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,978 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 321.4% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,929 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,346,000 after acquiring an additional 13,674 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 Networks alerts:

NASDAQ FFIV opened at $238.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.07. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.30 and a 52 week high of $239.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $210.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 479 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.08, for a total transaction of $97,275.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 7,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.53, for a total value of $1,758,726.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,992 shares of company stock valued at $8,508,500. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Bank of America raised F5 Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, F5 Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $223.47.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Recommended Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.