Financial Contrast: Nymox Pharmaceutical (NYMX) versus Its Competitors

Nymox Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ: NYMX) is one of 38 publicly-traded companies in the “Diagnostic substances” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Nymox Pharmaceutical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -$11.74 million -9.29 Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors $394.16 million $33.99 million 54.22

Nymox Pharmaceutical’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Nymox Pharmaceutical. Nymox Pharmaceutical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Nymox Pharmaceutical and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nymox Pharmaceutical N/A -472.18% -277.07% Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors -2,667.31% -242.48% -113.16%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.5% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.3% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by institutional investors. 54.0% of Nymox Pharmaceutical shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Diagnostic substances” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Nymox Pharmaceutical has a beta of 1.42, suggesting that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nymox Pharmaceutical’s competitors have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Nymox Pharmaceutical and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nymox Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Nymox Pharmaceutical Competitors 196 711 1172 36 2.50

As a group, “Diagnostic substances” companies have a potential upside of 16.82%. Given Nymox Pharmaceutical’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nymox Pharmaceutical has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Nymox Pharmaceutical competitors beat Nymox Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 10 factors compared.

Nymox Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Nymox Pharmaceutical Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development on products for the aging population. Its products include NicAlert and TobacAlert, and the NX-1207 for the treatment of low-grade localized prostate cancer. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States, and Europe. The company was founded by Paul Averback on May 30, 1995 and is headquartered in Nassau, the Bahamas.

