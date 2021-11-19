RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC lowered its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in RAPT Therapeutics were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $181,000. 97.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $35.43 on Friday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $43.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.52 and a beta of 0.12.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.01). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%. Analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RAPT shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $71.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.17.

In other RAPT Therapeutics news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $89,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,375 shares of company stock valued at $73,526 and have sold 159,817 shares valued at $5,433,496. 26.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

