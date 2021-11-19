Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (JKHY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.46 on December 23rd

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.46 per share by the technology company on Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd.

Jack Henry & Associates has increased its dividend payment by 38.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 18 consecutive years. Jack Henry & Associates has a dividend payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

Shares of JKHY stock opened at $151.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.22, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $165.35 and its 200 day moving average is $166.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Jack Henry & Associates has a 52-week low of $141.65 and a 52-week high of $179.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JKHY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.44.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 299,621 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.40% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $48,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 90.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

