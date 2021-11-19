Maverix Metals Inc. (MMX) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 29th

Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0125 per share on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th.

Maverix Metals has a payout ratio of 33.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Maverix Metals to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.05 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

Get Maverix Metals alerts:

Maverix Metals stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $752.56 million, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.82 and its 200 day moving average is $5.10. Maverix Metals has a twelve month low of $4.21 and a twelve month high of $6.40.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Maverix Metals had a return on equity of 5.18% and a net margin of 47.26%. Research analysts predict that Maverix Metals will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MMX has been the topic of several recent research reports. CIBC upped their price target on Maverix Metals from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.25 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Maverix Metals from C$8.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Maverix Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Maverix Metals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Maverix Metals in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 192.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 23,507 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 53.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 20,165 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 74,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Maverix Metals by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 156,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 52,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

About Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals, Inc engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Maverix Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maverix Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.