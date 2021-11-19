LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) Increases Dividend to $0.20 Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is an increase from LCNB’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19.

LCNB has increased its dividend by 14.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 4 years. LCNB has a payout ratio of 47.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect LCNB to earn $1.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.0%.

LCNB opened at $19.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. LCNB has a one year low of $14.07 and a one year high of $20.00.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.04). LCNB had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 27.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LCNB will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LCNB. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of LCNB by 70.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,380 shares of the bank’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 23,780 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $442,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of LCNB in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 42.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About LCNB

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

