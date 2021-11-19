Telsey Advisory Group Raises Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Price Target to $132.00

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $102.00 to $132.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.68% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DLTR. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar Tree currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.75.

NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $134.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $30.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.81. Dollar Tree has a 1-year low of $84.26 and a 1-year high of $134.48.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Dollar Tree will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total value of $2,040,857.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami lifted its stake in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

