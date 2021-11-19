The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (GLU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 24th

The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 16th.

Shares of GLU stock opened at $20.51 on Friday. The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust has a 12 month low of $16.89 and a 12 month high of $24.05.

Get The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GLU) by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 167,544 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust were worth $3,292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek consistent level of after-tax total return for its investors with an emphasis on qualified dividends by investing its assets in equity securities and income producing securities of domestic and foreign companies involved in the utilities industry and other industries that are expected to pay dividends periodically.

See Also: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Global Utility & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.