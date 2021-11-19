Workspace Group plc Plans Dividend of GBX 7 (LON:WKP)

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 17th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Workspace Group stock opened at GBX 853 ($11.14) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 864.89 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 870.38. Workspace Group has a 52 week low of GBX 670 ($8.75) and a 52 week high of GBX 979 ($12.79). The stock has a market cap of £1.54 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.31.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WKP. Liberum Capital restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 965 ($12.61) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 745 ($9.73) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.72) price objective on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Friday. Shore Capital restated a “coverage pending” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workspace Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 931 ($12.16).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

