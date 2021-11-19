Patron Market Capitalization Achieves $1.88 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One Patron coin can currently be bought for about $0.0048 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Patron has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $6,436.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.19 or 0.00049253 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $127.59 or 0.00222941 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.07 or 0.00007110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.42 or 0.00089846 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Patron Coin Profile

Patron (CRYPTO:PAT) is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Patron Coin Trading

