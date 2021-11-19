Invesco Ltd. Sells 576,624 Shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI)

Invesco Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,807,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 576,624 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 7.50% of Kandi Technologies Group worth $34,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kandi Technologies Group by 24.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 90,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 17,530 shares during the period. Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 465,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after acquiring an additional 8,226 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Kandi Technologies Group by 5.8% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,035,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,470,000 after acquiring an additional 56,959 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,915,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $114,000. 14.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNDI opened at $4.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.98. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.09 and a 1 year high of $17.45.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

