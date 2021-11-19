Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY Buys 29,312 Shares of Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 108,563.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,312 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Xperi were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2,142.4% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $153,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $178,000. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XPER opened at $19.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.22. Xperi Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.43 and a fifty-two week high of $25.03.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $219.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $223.84 million. Xperi had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.66%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Xperi’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.50%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Xperi in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Xperi has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

