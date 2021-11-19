Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) Shares Bought by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH) by 108,742.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,619 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter valued at about $139,000. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Bank of Hawaii from $87.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

BOH stock opened at $86.40 on Friday. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 12-month low of $73.27 and a 12-month high of $99.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.60 and its 200 day moving average is $85.30.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. Bank of Hawaii had a return on equity of 16.69% and a net margin of 33.28%. The company had revenue of $168.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is 48.61%.

In other Bank of Hawaii news, CFO Dean Y. Shigemura sold 5,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.79, for a total value of $494,664.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mary E. Sellers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.44, for a total transaction of $427,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 100,972 shares in the company, valued at $8,627,047.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,809 shares of company stock worth $3,844,689. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Investment Services and Private Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers financial products and services to consumers and small businesses.

