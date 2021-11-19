Critical Analysis: Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) & Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Codiak BioSciences (NASDAQ:CDAK) and Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Profitability

Get Codiak BioSciences alerts:

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Immatics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Codiak BioSciences -425.30% -169.73% -42.42% Immatics N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Codiak BioSciences and Immatics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Codiak BioSciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 Immatics 0 0 3 0 3.00

Codiak BioSciences presently has a consensus target price of $31.00, suggesting a potential upside of 123.83%. Immatics has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.34%. Given Codiak BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Codiak BioSciences is more favorable than Immatics.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Codiak BioSciences and Immatics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Codiak BioSciences $2.91 million 106.45 -$91.67 million ($3.61) -3.84 Immatics $35.70 million 21.45 -$229.06 million N/A N/A

Codiak BioSciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Immatics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.9% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of Immatics shares are held by institutional investors. 6.6% of Codiak BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

About Codiak BioSciences

Codiak BioSciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing exosome-based therapeutics for the treatment of oncology, neuro-oncology, neurology, neuromuscular diseases, infectious diseases, and other diseases. Its lead product candidates are exoSTING and exoIL-12, an exosome therapeutic candidates, for the treatment of various solid tumors. The company is also developing exoASO-STAT6, an antisense oligonucleotide targeting the STAT6 transcription factor; exoASO-NLRP3 for multiple sclerosis, neuropathy, and neurodegeneration; and exoVACC, a modular platform for constructing precision vaccines. It has a collaboration agreement with the Jazz Pharmaceuticals Ireland Limited, Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., Kayla Therapeutics, Washington University, Ragon Institute of MGH, MIT, and Harvard. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Immatics

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics. Its ACTengine product candidates are in Phase I clinical trials, which include IMA201 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 4 or 8 in patients with solid tumors; IMA202 that targets melanoma-associated antigen 1 in patients with various solid tumors, including squamous non-small cell lung carcinoma and hepatocellular carcinoma; and IMA203 that targets preferentially expressed antigen in melanoma in adult patients with relapsed and/or refractory solid tumors, as well as IMA204, an anti-tumor therapy, which is in preclinical studies that targets tumor stroma cell. The company's TCR Bispecifics product candidates, which are in preclinical studies includes IMA401, a cancer testis antigen for the treatment of solid tumor; and IMA402 for the treatment of solid tumors. It also develops IMA101, a multi-target precision immunotherapy; and IMA301, an allogenic cellular therapy product candidate. The company has a strategic collaboration agreement with GlaxoSmithKline plc to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancer indications; MD Anderson Cancer Center to develop multiple T cell and TCR-based adoptive cellular therapies; Celgene Switzerland LLC to develop novel adoptive cell therapies targeting multiple cancers; Genmab A/S to develop T cell engaging bispecific immunotherapies targeting multiple cancer indications; Amgen Inc.; and MorphoSys to develop novel antibody-based therapies against various cancer antigens that are recognized by T cells. Immatics N.V. is headquartered in TÃ¼bingen, Germany.

Receive News & Ratings for Codiak BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codiak BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.