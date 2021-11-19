Short Interest in Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) Expands By 46.6%

Lufax Holding Ltd (NYSE:LU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 24,600,000 shares, a growth of 46.6% from the October 14th total of 16,780,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,480,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LU. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.30 to $9.80 in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lufax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lufax from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Lufax from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lufax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 184,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter. Souders Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 39,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Lufax by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 22,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,699 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LU opened at $6.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Lufax has a fifty-two week low of $6.05 and a fifty-two week high of $18.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion and a PE ratio of 6.60.

Lufax (NYSE:LU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($1.30). Lufax had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 28.26%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lufax will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions.

