Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.38.

A number of research firms recently commented on WRBY. Cowen began coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Warby Parker from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Warby Parker in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock.

Get Warby Parker alerts:

NYSE:WRBY opened at $54.16 on Friday. Warby Parker has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.09 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.04 per share, with a total value of $5,938,455.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the third quarter worth $99,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $882,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $987,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Warby Parker in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,313,000.

Warby Parker Company Profile

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Warby Parker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warby Parker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.