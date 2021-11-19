Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.38.

WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. General Catalyst Group Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $511,303,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $264,771,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new position in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $93,765,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $53,050,000. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker in the third quarter worth $34,483,000.

Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $54.16 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $60.30.

Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.

