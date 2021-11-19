Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Warby Parker Inc (NYSE:WRBY) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.38.
WRBY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup started coverage on Warby Parker in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Warby Parker from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Warby Parker in a report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “inline” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call.
In other news, major shareholder D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought 109,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.04 per share, for a total transaction of $5,938,455.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE:WRBY opened at $54.16 on Friday. Warby Parker has a twelve month low of $46.50 and a twelve month high of $60.30.
Warby Parker (NYSE:WRBY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $137.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133.09 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Warby Parker will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.
About Warby Parker
Warby Parker Inc is a direct-to-consumer eyewear brand. Warby Parker Inc is based in NEW YORK.
