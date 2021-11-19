Pallapay (PALLA) Hits 1-Day Volume of $639,725.00

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 19th. In the last seven days, Pallapay has traded down 10.6% against the dollar. One Pallapay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0543 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pallapay has a total market cap of $16.04 million and approximately $639,725.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001850 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.16 or 0.00070179 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.58 or 0.00072648 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00093751 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,131.37 or 0.07218981 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,945.93 or 0.99505006 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Pallapay

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 295,109,186 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pallapay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pallapay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pallapay using one of the exchanges listed above.

