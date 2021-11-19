Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Price Target Increased to $205.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $190.00 to $205.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target suggests a potential downside of 6.35% from the stock’s previous close.

WSM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, September 17th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Williams-Sonoma from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

NYSE WSM opened at $218.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $188.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.68. The company has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.61. Williams-Sonoma has a 52 week low of $97.92 and a 52 week high of $222.60.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 65.88% and a net margin of 12.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Williams-Sonoma will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,437 shares in the company, valued at $5,678,022.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.12, for a total value of $2,671,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 509,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,705,116.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,488 shares of company stock valued at $10,375,864 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keel Point LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at $2,568,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 19.4% during the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,001 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 17.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,956 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 68.7% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 9,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

Featured Article: Compound Interest

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.