ATC Coin (ATCC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $469,118.17

ATC Coin (CURRENCY:ATCC) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on November 19th. One ATC Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ATC Coin has a market capitalization of $469,118.17 and approximately $6.00 worth of ATC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ATC Coin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ATC Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $211.83 or 0.00370144 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00005588 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000399 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About ATC Coin

ATC Coin (CRYPTO:ATCC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 20th, 2017. ATC Coin’s total supply is 410,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 409,953,792 coins. ATC Coin’s official website is www.atccoin.com . ATC Coin’s official Twitter account is @atccofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ATC Coin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. It has an 84m supply. ATC Coin is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. “

ATC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ATCCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ATC Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ATC Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.