Wedbush Securities Inc. Acquires 2,473 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,847 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,473 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $1,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COP. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 65.2% during the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 570 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $72.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.62. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $38.38 and a 1-year high of $77.98.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.24. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business had revenue of $11.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.76%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COP. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $88.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Societe Generale lowered shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.58.

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $686,688.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

