ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. reduced its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NOW. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 67.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,468,798 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,728,000 after acquiring an additional 990,073 shares during the period. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the second quarter worth approximately $251,104,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in ServiceNow by 111.4% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 774,314 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $425,524,000 after buying an additional 407,994 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in ServiceNow by 46.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 905,618 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $497,682,000 after buying an additional 288,537 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,602,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,430,355,000 after purchasing an additional 253,819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOW. Citigroup lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $746.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $820.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ServiceNow from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $796.00 to $807.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on ServiceNow from $695.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $724.48.

NYSE NOW opened at $675.84 on Friday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $448.27 and a fifty-two week high of $707.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $661.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $134.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 620.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.00 and a beta of 0.98.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside bought 2,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 16,500 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.26, for a total value of $10,366,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,418 shares of company stock worth $15,754,455. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

