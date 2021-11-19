Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Bought by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 5.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 941 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Cintas by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 9,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,698,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,150,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,476,000 after purchasing an additional 129,562 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Cintas by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 324,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,095,000 after acquiring an additional 11,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its holdings in Cintas by 2,654.0% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,644,000 after acquiring an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CTAS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $450.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Cintas from $368.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cintas from $383.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cintas presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $401.78.

Cintas stock opened at $442.78 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a one year low of $314.62 and a one year high of $448.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $414.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $388.74. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The business services provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.35. Cintas had a return on equity of 31.70% and a net margin of 15.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 10.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.95%.

In other Cintas news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 3,011 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $398.56, for a total transaction of $1,200,064.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 20,227 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.14, for a total value of $7,871,134.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,392 shares of company stock worth $17,617,203 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Company Profile

Cintas Corp. engages in the provision of corporate identity uniform through rental and sales programs. It operates through the following segments: Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other. The Uniform Rental and Facility Services segment consists of rental and servicing of uniforms and other garments including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items.

