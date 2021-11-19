CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 13,686 Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,686 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Infosys by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Infosys by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Finally, Marathon Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Infosys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,000. 16.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $100.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.94 and its 200 day moving average is $21.73. Infosys Limited has a twelve month low of $14.76 and a twelve month high of $24.28.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. Infosys had a return on equity of 28.70% and a net margin of 19.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Research analysts predict that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Infosys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

About Infosys

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

Featured Story: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.