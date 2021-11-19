CAPROCK Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,670 Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,670 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRS. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 42.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 4.9% during the third quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Sunflower Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Northern Trust during the second quarter valued at about $432,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 5.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 650,873 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,254,000 after purchasing an additional 35,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 6.5% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 10,238 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Northern Trust in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.50.

Northern Trust stock opened at $121.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $117.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Northern Trust Co. has a fifty-two week low of $88.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73. The company has a market capitalization of $25.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

In other news, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,310 shares of company stock valued at $3,179,405 in the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

