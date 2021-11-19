CAPROCK Group Inc. Increases Stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 22.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,688 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $277,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,296 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 192,919 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,794,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership increased its stake in Keysight Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 92,424 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $14,271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,911 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 29,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,583,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Keysight Technologies news, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 8,256 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.79, for a total transaction of $1,492,602.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:KEYS opened at $194.27 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $163.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.95, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.99. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.65 and a 12-month high of $195.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 17.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $180.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keysight Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.00.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

