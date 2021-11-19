Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 293 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Albemarle by 360.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total transaction of $10,044,155.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALB opened at $274.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $239.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $122.45 and a 12 month high of $282.87.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Albemarle from $262.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.50.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

