Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. decreased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 185.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total transaction of $7,620,457.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Andrew M. Weeks sold 2,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.01, for a total value of $851,185.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,114 shares of company stock valued at $9,806,636. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Melius upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $314.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $366.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.06.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock opened at $332.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.71 billion, a PE ratio of 23.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $300.40 and a 200-day moving average of $302.07. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 earnings per share. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

