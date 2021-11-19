Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Hits New 12-Month High at $12.11

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.11 and last traded at $12.11, with a volume of 13573 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.81.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Samsonite International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.59 and a 200-day moving average of $10.04.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $557.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $568.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Samsonite International S.A. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

Samsonite International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMSEY)

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

