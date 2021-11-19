Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Lowers Stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lessened its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAST. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Fastenal by 2,209.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,893,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,489,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,370 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the second quarter valued at about $189,782,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 95.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,677,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,246,000 after buying an additional 2,766,806 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 17.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,676,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,175,000 after buying an additional 1,405,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 92.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,563,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,296,000 after buying an additional 1,230,120 shares during the last quarter. 77.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Fastenal news, VP Reyne K. Wisecup sold 21,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.02, for a total transaction of $1,200,396.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Lewis Soderberg sold 6,428 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.36, for a total value of $381,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 2,265 shares of company stock worth $123,294 and sold 82,270 shares worth $4,627,515. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FAST stock opened at $61.10 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $55.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.23. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $43.37 and a 1-year high of $61.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Fastenal’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.26%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FAST. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.71.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

