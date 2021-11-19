iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) Shares Sold by Carroll Financial Associates Inc.

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,979 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 546.7% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 474 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 426.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

HYG opened at $86.63 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.43. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.65 and a fifty-two week high of $88.16.

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

