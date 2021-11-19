Berman Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 15.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,022 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,124,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,758,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $407,756,000 after buying an additional 1,362,425 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after buying an additional 1,214,140 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 427.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,094,972 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $161,847,000 after buying an additional 887,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,922,079 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $579,722,000 after buying an additional 818,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $147.18.

NYSE A opened at $162.16 on Friday. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $105.19 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $160.43 and a 200-day moving average of $153.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $49.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.98.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 26.12%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 3rd. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 24.38%.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Read More: Gap Up Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.