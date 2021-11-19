Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 401 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 63.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Trane Technologies by 21.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,219,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,697,641 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $324,174,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 7,892.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 584,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,690,000 after buying an additional 577,515 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,593,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,608,038,000 after buying an additional 249,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,822,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total value of $25,021,653.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 257,340 shares in the company, valued at $50,811,783. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $216.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $191.92.

Shares of Trane Technologies stock opened at $193.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Trane Technologies plc has a twelve month low of $137.08 and a twelve month high of $207.06. The stock has a market cap of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average is $186.48.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.05). Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 42.37%.

About Trane Technologies

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

