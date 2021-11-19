Berman Capital Advisors LLC Grows Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 23.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $184,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 7,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,575,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,900,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 46,263 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. CBOE Vest Financial LLC now owns 22,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 6,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 21,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,318,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TROW opened at $209.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $204.01. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $135.00 and a 52-week high of $224.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 41.71%. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

In other news, VP Sebastien Page sold 7,667 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.95, for a total transaction of $1,694,023.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,235 shares in the company, valued at $7,785,173.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TROW. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $234.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $211.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.27.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

