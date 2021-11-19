Berman Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 146 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 716 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,888 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 3,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 596 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 1,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IQV opened at $266.60 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.52 and a 52 week high of $271.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $252.10 and a 200-day moving average of $247.88.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IQV shares. UBS Group increased their target price on IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Friday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on IQVIA from $282.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

