Pharma Mar (OTCMKTS:PHMMF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $69.00

Pharma Mar, S.A. (OTCMKTS:PHMMF)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $69.00 and last traded at $69.00, with a volume of 145 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $71.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pharma Mar from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.93 and its 200 day moving average is $88.66.

Pharma Mar SA is a biopharmaceutical holding company, which engages in research, development, production, and commercialization of bio-active principles of marine origin for application in oncology. It operates through the following segments: Oncology, Diagnostics, and RNAi. The Oncology segment focuses to the group undertakings whose object is to research, develop, and market anti-tumour drugs.

