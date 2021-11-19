Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.80

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.80 and last traded at $170.03, with a volume of 353443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.87.

RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $6.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Regal Beloit’s payout ratio is presently 22.88%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 76.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)

Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.

