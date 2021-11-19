Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) Hits New 12-Month High at $170.80

Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.80 and last traded at $170.03, with a volume of 353443 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $170.87.
RBC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Regal Beloit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Regal Beloit in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $87.50 to $92.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.75.
The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.22.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 2.8% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 99.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 1,281.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 337,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Regal Beloit by 76.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 4,180 shares during the period. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in Regal Beloit in the first quarter worth $607,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.65% of the company’s stock.
Regal Beloit Company Profile (NYSE:RBC)
Regal Beloit Corp. engages in the manufacture of electric motors, electrical motion controls, power generation, and power transmission products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions. The Commercial Systems segment produces fractional to 5 horsepower AC and DC motors, electric variable speed controls, fans, and blowers for commercial applications.
