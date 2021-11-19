Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Position Increased by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) by 28.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,151 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,414,000 after purchasing an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 16,921 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 754,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,179,000 after purchasing an additional 80,831 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after buying an additional 39,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd raised its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after acquiring an additional 3,620 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HLT. Citigroup lifted their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Truist increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Argus increased their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hilton Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.17.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.43, for a total transaction of $430,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total transaction of $1,521,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 211,722 shares of company stock valued at $30,789,827 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

HLT stock opened at $143.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,104.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.88. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.57 and a 52 week high of $154.40.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.02). Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

