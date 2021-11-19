Carroll Financial Associates Inc. Purchases 120 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,197 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after purchasing an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 609.7% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 108.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 948,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $191,124,000 after purchasing an additional 492,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 16.6% in the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other news, Director Kriss Cloninger III bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $137.68 per share, for a total transaction of $137,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.95, for a total value of $66,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of GPN opened at $126.85 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.56 and a 52 week high of $220.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $36.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $151.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 8.08% and a net margin of 11.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.55%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GPN. UBS Group began coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Moffett Nathanson cut their target price on Global Payments from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $226.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.65.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

Read More: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.