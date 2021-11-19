Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) Short Interest Down 59.7% in October

Jowell Global Ltd. (NASDAQ:JWEL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,600 shares, a decrease of 59.7% from the October 14th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of Jowell Global stock opened at $14.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.20. Jowell Global has a one year low of $4.22 and a one year high of $15.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Jowell Global in the second quarter worth about $66,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Jowell Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Jowell Global in the first quarter worth approximately $279,000. 0.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jowell Global Ltd. engages in the online retail of cosmetics, health and nutritional supplements, and household products in China. It also sells skin care, body care, and baby and children products; washing items; fragrances; food products; electronics; and apparel. In addition, it sells its products through retail stores under the Love Home brand name.

