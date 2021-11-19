CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) Short Interest Down 60.3% in October

CF Acquisition Corp. V (NASDAQ:CFV) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a decline of 60.3% from the October 14th total of 65,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFV opened at $9.98 on Friday. CF Acquisition Corp. V has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $10.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $9.84.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,962,000. CNH Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,243,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. V in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $489,000. Institutional investors own 54.71% of the company’s stock.

CF Acquisition Corp. V, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

