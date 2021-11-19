Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Sells $230,230.00 in Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) General Counsel Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.42, for a total transaction of $230,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Brian Adams also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

On Monday, September 13th, Brian Adams sold 6,500 shares of Relay Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $227,630.00.

Relay Therapeutics stock opened at $35.04 on Friday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.72 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.08.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.01). Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 306.80% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. On average, equities analysts expect that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RLAY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Relay Therapeutics to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Relay Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. 93.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relay Therapeutics Company Profile

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors; RLY-4008, an oral small molecule selective inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors having oncogenic FGFR2 alterations; and RLY-PI3K1047, a lead compound that targets cancer-associated mutant variants of phosphoinositide 3-kinase alpha.

Featured Article: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.