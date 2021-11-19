American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.
NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $30.51 on Friday. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.
In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.
American Software Company Profile
American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.
