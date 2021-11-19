American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Downgraded by B. Riley to Neutral

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was downgraded by B. Riley from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of American Software in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

NASDAQ AMSWA opened at $30.51 on Friday. American Software has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $33.26. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.88.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Software will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 21,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.52, for a total transaction of $520,584.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,810,163.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,704 shares of company stock worth $837,185 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the first quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of American Software in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

