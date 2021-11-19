MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,064 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in RPT Realty were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPT. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty in the first quarter worth $42,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at $138,000. 91.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RPT opened at $13.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.56. RPT Realty has a 12 month low of $6.69 and a 12 month high of $14.99.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. RPT Realty had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 9.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPT Realty will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 17th. RPT Realty’s payout ratio is presently 60.00%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RPT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RPT Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, RPT Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.71.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

