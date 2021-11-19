Bank of America Corp DE Purchases 156,409 Shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,118,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 156,409 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $18,838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 42,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 662,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KYN opened at $8.23 on Friday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.57 and a 52 week high of $9.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc operates as a closed end management investment trust, which invests principally in equity securities of energy-related master limited partnerships. Its investment objective is to obtain high after-tax total returns for its shareholders. The company was founded on June 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

