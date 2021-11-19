Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Stock Holdings in AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) by 67.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 218,515 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,901 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in AMC Entertainment were worth $12,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 59,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 572.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,272 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 41,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $245,000. 25.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC opened at $40.41 on Friday. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $72.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.53. The company has a market capitalization of $20.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.25.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $763.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($5.70) EPS. AMC Entertainment’s quarterly revenue was up 538.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.44 to $7.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Macquarie downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $12.08.

In related news, CFO Sean D. Goodman sold 54,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.22, for a total transaction of $2,155,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Daniel E. Ellis sold 26,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.79, for a total value of $1,061,079.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 942,064 shares of company stock worth $37,331,434 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc engages in the theatrical exhibition business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the United States Markets and International Markets segments. The United States segment involves in the activity in the U.S. specifically in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Atlanta, and Washington, DC.

