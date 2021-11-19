MetLife Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST)

MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 48.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,605 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,786 shares during the quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 31.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 36.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 198,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after purchasing an additional 53,461 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 9,667 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 123.7% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 23,329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on NTST. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Truist raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $23.29 on Friday. NETSTREIT Corp. has a twelve month low of $16.63 and a twelve month high of $26.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.87 million, a PE ratio of 137.00, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. NETSTREIT’s payout ratio is presently 470.59%.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

