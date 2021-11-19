MetLife Investment Management LLC Invests $350,000 in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO)

MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCO) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 132,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ares Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 5.5% during the second quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 44,374,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $117,149,000 after buying an additional 2,325,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 7.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,064,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,568,000 after buying an additional 2,441,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 92.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,969,565 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $89,679,000 after buying an additional 16,335,015 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 23.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,476,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,256,000 after buying an additional 2,543,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 666.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,438,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,639,000 after buying an additional 6,468,846 shares during the last quarter. 94.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CCO opened at $3.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.63. Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 2.48.

Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pacific Investment Management sold 61,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total transaction of $203,916.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Clear Channel Outdoor to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Barrington Research raised Clear Channel Outdoor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clear Channel Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Clear Channel Outdoor from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.31.

About Clear Channel Outdoor

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc provides outdoor advertising solutions. It operates through Americas Outdoor Advertising and International Outdoor Advertising segments. The Americas Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in the U.S. The International Outdoor Advertising segment consists of operations primarily in Europe, Asia and Latin America.

